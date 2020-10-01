Here’s why she will vote for Trump

Editor, The Beacon:
In response to Maria Dardano’s question, “Why do some Americans still support Trump?” I would like to respond. I support Trump!
I make my decision on who I think will be the best leader of this great country based on the programs they support.
As for Trump’s programs, I agree with these:
Merit-based immigration policy
Encourages interstate competition to lower health care and RX costs
Economy: a. Move manufacturing jobs back to America, b. Give another tax cut to the middle class, c. Start to address our national debt
Abortion — he has worked to defund Planned Parenthood and appoint pro-life judges
Foreign policy: a. Will not allow Iran to become nuclear-armed, b. Working with North Korea toward a verified freeze of its nuclear arms, c. Supports Israel (this is why God has blessed Trump and America — Genesis 12:3 And I will bless them that bless thee … )
Protects the rights of the Second Amendment, the right to bear arms.
As for Biden’s programs, I disagree with these:
Immigration for all (How will we pay for this?)
Endorses universal health care (How will we pay for this?)
Endorses two years of free college (How will we pay for this?)
Economy: a. Biden stated he will raise taxes, will reverse Trump’s tax reductions, b. Endorses a minimum wage of $15 per hour (Small businesses will suffer.)
Endorses abortion
Endorses more federal gun control
So, you see, when I mark that “X” for Trump, I am voting for the programs I want our leader to support.
I hope you understand a little more about why I support Trump so enthusiastically.
Lucy Wright
DeLeon Springs