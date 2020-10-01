Disappointed in AdventHealth for not negotiating a contract

Editor, The Beacon:
I am very disappointed to read that AdventHealth will not negotiate in good faith a contract with the West Volusia Hospital Authority.
The DeLand hospital was given to Florida Hospital 20 years ago after a failed management contract with Ormond Memorial Hospital.
AdventHealth, formerly Florida Hospital, rode the gravy train for 20 years with reimbursement rates set at 125 percent of Medicare rates.
Now that the lucrative contract has expired, they won’t be accepting the WVHA Health Card.
AdventHealth is supposed to be a faith-based nonprofit organization.
Start acting like one.