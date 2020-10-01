Crime wave in Lake Helen

Editor, The Beacon:
This morning, I discovered that the third Biden/Harris sign in front of my Lake Helen house had been stolen.
I called the sheriff’s dispatch to file a report, so a Lake Helen cop came by, and I gave him the details.
The first sign theft I thought might be some stupid bored kid on a bike, but three Biden/Harris signs stolen in two weeks, while two Lake Helen City Commission candidate signs go untouched, means this is politically motivated.
So I’ve decided to keep putting up Biden/Harris signs and will donate money to the Democratic Party Campaign every time one disappears.
As a 41-year resident of Lake Helen, I am deeply disappointed at the lack of respect for freedom of speech shown by these thefts.
I hope it does not become the “new normal.”
Mark Shuttleworth
Lake Helen