LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: This pandemic could have been over by now

Editor, The Beacon:
I don’t know about anyone else, but I am really getting weary of this pandemic and disillusioned by the lack of common sense and compassion of the American people.
We could have been out of this pandemic and on the road to economic recovery by now if the government governed and the people cared.
Almost eight months into this, I am still in fear for my health and that of my loved ones, as well as have a stressful uncertainty about how much worse this economy is going to get.
All it took to get us out of this were the original closures and the entire population to wear a simple piece of cloth on their faces for a couple of months past opening. Why is that so hard?
You have to wear shoes. Clothing is not optional. Why is this mask such a threat?
I do not and will never understand the mentality behind that way of deadly thinking, but I do know I am over this.
I want my life back, and I am genuinely angry that half the population couldn’t care less about my health or even their own for that matter.
We are looking like idiots on the world front, and I am becoming increasingly embarrassed that this is my country.
If you don’t wear a mask, then you get what you get, and I no longer care about what happens to you.
Having this feeling toward other humans makes me feel even more angry.
Thank you, nonmaskers. Thanks a lot.
We could have been celebrating our country’s swift recovery, our personal survival and a recovering economy, instead of more and more deaths.
Teri Peaden
DeLand