Letters to the Editor: Sigman wins her vote

Editor, The Beacon:
Patricia Sigman is a Democratic candidate for Florida Senate District 9, which covers parts of western Volusia. She is principled, well-qualified, fights for working people, and is endorsed by the Orlando Sentinel. She is the kind of candidate Republicans would not like to face in November.
So now an anonymous group from Miami called “Floridians for Equality & Justice” has sent voters three mailers attacking Patricia and endorsing one of her primary opponents.
Apparently, “Equality & Justice,” in their minds, doesn’t include telling people who their funders are, because reporters have tried and can’t find out.
Don’t be fooled by these cards! In this election season, more than any other, choose your sources of information just as wisely as your candidates.
Dana Dunmire
Orange City