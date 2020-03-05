Letters to the Editor: On pets killed by speeding, the words of President Trump, and more

Why are Florida Republicans in Congress silent about treatment of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman?
Editor, The Beacon:
Since when is government retaliation allowed in the United States of America? Both of the brothers Vindman are escorted from the White House and Sen. Rubio, Rep. Waltz and Sen. Scott do not say a word?
A draft-dodging, lying, traitorous man like Donnie Trump gets to have a decorated colonel who served this country reassigned for testifying to a wrong that happened?
I am sickened to death by this whining baby man in our White House, and this is just the beginning of his revenge. My elected officials are all sitting on their behinds and are not doing a freaking thing about it! I wonder how they feel about losing their manhood?
Sens. Rubio and Scott and Rep. Waltz do not have an ounce of courage, and not one of them loves this country like Vindman, who still carries shrapnel in his body from his service to this country!
I cannot wait to vote every single one of my elected officials out of office. History is going to remember their hypocritical behavior, and history will not be kind.
Terry Commean
DeLand
City of DeLand: Fix Stone Street speeding problem
Editor, The Beacon:
This is the second time I am relaying this message to DeLand of the speeding happening on Stone Street. Since there has been no action or response, I now have lost my best friend, my fantastic, beautiful and most amazing cat, to a speeding car.
We as neighbors have talked, and I was shocked that there have been more than eight pets — cats and dogs — who are part of our family and the local community, loved as much as any person, possibly even more, that have been killed in the past four years on Stone Street.
I have been heartbroken and too sad for the past three months to take any action because of this death until today, after I talked with the neighbors.
I am beyond upset that people with the city who have been told and could do something, just don’t. By the lack of attention to our requests over the years, I place partial blame on the city.
My cat, Kane Cue, was killed, which I considered murder by a hit-and-run. The worst part of all this, and a slap in the face, is that the DeLand City Commission has been told about the speeders on Stone Street between West New York and Plymouth avenues at a few of the city meetings. The response is out of touch with reality, and I’m worried about their state of mind or lack of concern for us as citizens.
This is what they said in a roundabout way: There must be at least two fatalities before they consider putting more stop signs or police in the area. Two deaths! That is two too many.
If you consider that they are aware of this situation, I would say that we should hold them partly responsible for any other deaths in the area, even our pet friends. I have seen three cats dead on Stone this year.
To say it another way, anyone who has the power in this city to change this and makes a ridiculous statement as if two deaths get attention — well, there have been more than eight and, if they do not consider a cat or dog killed on our road of importance, I say let’s have their animal play in our yards for a few days and see what happens. This is a real situation, and I am very upset about the non-action of the city that is very aware of this situation of speeding on Stone Street.
The reality of this situation: Some nights, people will be driving at at least 70 mph and even sometimes racing two side by side, which is totally uncalled for. I am not sure what kind of person says that as residents you can make that choice yourself.
The City Commission should be advised that if any of our kids or family are killed, we will not say, “We have to wait for one more death, then I’m sure the city will take the speeding on our street seriously.” Be real.
Chris Hanse
DeLand
In response to the open letter to President Trump
Dear Sir,
Thank you so very much for your impassioned letter in The Beacon newspaper, which we received today in the mail. We agree with the sentiments you expressed regarding the proper and judicious use of language — particularly by those in positions of authority, where these leaders could be considered “role models.”
I am a retired FL English/language-arts teacher, and one of the things I tried for 20 years to stress with my students is that language matters! How one expresses himself/herself matters tremendously! Oftentimes students only have one opportunity to make a good impression, and if their language is inappropriate, it could cost them a job, a scholarship, a relationship or so much more.
Words are everything — and should be used wisely!
Mrs. Jo Ann Nahirny
Lt. Col. Michael Nahirny U.S. Army Reserve (retired)
DeLand