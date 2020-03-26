Help our restaurants survive
Editor, The Beacon:
Two years ago, West Indiana Avenue was lined up with at least 400 diners who supported our community event “Solidarity Sunday,” which featured family-style dishes from Haiti, El Salvador, and many African countries.
The Cress kitchen was taxed, but with so much love from the community and volunteers, success was the only option.
Today, we face a different challenge: survival of small businesses.
Restaurants in downtowns across America have either shut down, will shut down, or have scaled back to survival mode. Each day, we hang on to every word that emanates from the public-health experts and government officials about what we can or cannot do. You can rest assured that we will strive to lead from the front, by example.
Hundreds of restaurant personnel — cooks, dishwashers, servers, support staff — have, overnight, become unemployed. At Cress, we’re staffed minimally to support some of our kitchen staff, and to maintain our modest to-go-only operation. Thanks to everyone who has been supporting us.
We have created a fundraiser to Help Save Our Downtown Restaurants. They will need it long after any immediate government aid that may come their way. Humbly, with folded hands, we ask you to give — every bit helps — and please share this link with as many others as you can: www.gofundme.com/f/covid19-deland-restaurants-employees-fund.
We all recognize that DeLand is a special place to live, and we are blessed to be able to call it home. Not the least of DeLand’s many attractions is its wide variety of excellent locally owned restaurants. Unfortunately, many of these are now closed, or on a reduced schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic.
None of us knows how long circumstances will prevent us from again sitting down with a cold beer or a glass of wine to enjoy an extraordinary meal served by one of the many wonderful waitstaff who have cheerfully and efficiently fed us over the years.
Until that time, it is important that we show our support by helping restaurant employees who are furloughed or on reduced hours pay their ongoing expenses. We can make a habit of ordering out and tipping generously. That will help some. But the need is much greater.
We hope that if you have been a beneficiary of DeLand’s unique culinary culture, you will be inspired to contribute to a GoFundMe account to be used to assist these deserving members of our community weather this unexpected storm.
We look forward to your support.
If contributed funds are in excess of the needs stated above, they will be used to subsidize distribution of locally grown produce to needy communities.
We thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Please give from your heart, and we will continue to cook for you and serve your dining needs from ours.
With much gratitude,
Judy Thompson, and Cress Restaurant owners Hari and Jenneffer Pulapaka
DeLand
Editor’s note: There are other fundraising efforts going on for Downtown DeLand workers impacted by the coronavirus crisis. As mentioned in the letter, several local bar owners have launched a GoFundMe to “bridge the gap” for Downtown DeLand bartenders. You can donate to the cause at https://bit.ly/2xbLxev. A charity car wash is also planned to support the cause starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 28, at the Cobb Cole law firm, 231 N. Woodland Blvd. in Downtown DeLand.
How about this economic response to COVID-19?
Editor, The Beacon:
Here is America’s proposed economic response to COVID-19: Send a government check (i.e., inflate our dollars) in amounts unrelated to a recipient’s lost earning power, missing income or need. Person A and Person B, a skilled machinist and a burger flipper, both receive a check for “x” dollars. Push a bill through Congress to do this — and decorate it with special-interest bells, whistles, promises and spending — to set shiny talking points and smelly blame and get potential votes in November.
Thus, regardless of the size of the check or that extra spending, us common folks get a small transient bump of help, and we can then resume suffering and learn more dependence on government.
Look, 50 percent of earners (2019 figure) had an average income of $60,303. Those with incomes $50,000-$200,000 (i.e., just below to just above middle-class income) paid an average income tax of 10.8 percent. Interesting numbers? Aha!
Folks who earned the top 10 percent of all incomes paid more than 70 percent of all the income tax collected by the federal government (National Taxpayers Union Foundation, 2017).
Some of us pay our federal tax by advance payments against tax expected for the year (small businesses do lots of this). Most of us pay by deductions from our pay, pension or Social Security checks. And if you get one of those checks, your employer pays Uncle Sam the same amount as you do for your Social Security and Medicare.
Look, why not just refund to each taxpayer the total amount already paid for the year 2019? The amount each receives then exactly relates to their lost earning power, missing income and need. Does this take an act by Congress? I don’t think so.
Why not get it done by executive order, especially under the emergency powers? And it can happen quicker, and also be accurately targeted, since the IRS already has the money and the addresses where to send those checks.
Uncle Sam need not create new money, thus inflating our dollars, and yet still gets 70-plus percent of its expected tax revenue for the year. And why not refund the employer part of those payments too, thus helping those businesses and employers recover.
Richard Anthony
DeLand
Why didn’t store managers prepare for shortages?
Editor, The Beacon:
I am a native Floridian and have been witness to numerous natural disasters throughout the years.
Most common to us are hurricanes, which I believe we have become pretty adept at preparing for and have endured with the help of sound advice and direction from local leaders and businesses.
I am disappointed that we have not received better direction through this crisis. My main criticism is with our stores and their managers.
Why did you wait too long to put limits on the purchasing of items? Did you not see early-on the products that were quickly becoming deleted from your shelves? Did you not think ahead or look at other countries and determine what might be in high demand?
For more than a week, my husband and I both have been looking for just something basic like toilet paper. We have long given up on finding any type of masks or disinfecting products, although we do look every day.
Even yesterday, March 17, I walked into three different stores in DeLand. Not a single paper product to be found, but more disconcerting was the fact that I did not see a single sign limiting purchases of these high-demand products.
I hold store managers accountable for this situation, because apparently we (consumers) cannot be trusted to save some for someone else. If anyone had been paying attention even two weeks ago, limits could have been imposed and the situation like today, where my husband was in a line of 75 people just waiting for the store to open, with most of the people there to purchase toilet paper, could have been less severe. He did inform me that today, March 18, there were signs limiting purchases.
Well, all I can say is … just like our country being a little late in addressing this virus, you are a little late. We should know better — we’ve had plenty of chances to get this right.
Marta Enders
DeLand
Here’s a way to get SunRail running to DeLand
Editor, The Beacon:
Here is a solution to get SunRail to DeLand for now using the DeLand Amtrak station.
The Amtrak schedule between DeLand and Winter Park has two trains going southbound: No. 91 leaves DeLand at 8:56 a.m. and at 9:43 a.m.; No. 97 leaves at 10:40 a.m. and 12:20 p.m.
Going northbound, No. 98 leaves Winter Park at 1:52 p.m. and 2:39 p.m.; No. 92 leaves at 7:49 p.m. and 8:31 p.m.
Have no CSX freight trains on line before 8 p.m. at the earliest.
So, run SunRail north of DeBary with fewer trains to DeLand Amtrak station, and lease co-usage with Amtrak passengers.
The first southbound train should leave DeLand at 7:30 a.m. Then the northbound could pass through DeBary at 4 p.m. to DeLand.
That way, there would be no conflicts with Amtrak trains.
If Amtrak is running late, this can be modified, so DeLand could be serviced twice a day.
Then, start building a SunRail-only station next to the tracks due west of the State Road 472-U.S. Highway 17-92 junction in Orange City.
When complete, SunRail will not use the DeLand Amtrak station.
John Usher
Maitland