‘Battle Hymn for Christ’s Dream’

This revision of Julia Ward Howe’s “Battle Hymn of the Republic” was written by DeLand resident Mitzi Sheffield Dykes in the hope it will help transform, heal and unite our country.

Mine eyes have seen

the glory

of the coming of the Lord

We will trample out

oppression

where greed and hate

are stored

We’ll love everyone

as equals

stop injustice, stop all wars

His truth is marching on!

(Chorus)

Glory, glory, Hallelujah!

Red and yellow, black and white (sung by children simultaneously)

Glory, glory, Hallelujah!

We are precious in his sight (sung by children simultaneously)

Glory, glory, Hallelujah!

His truth is marching on!

Though we may be gripped by anger,

and we have a right to be

We won’t raise our

hands in violence,

but in solidarity

We’ll lift our spirits

up and sing

the harmonies of liberty

His truth is marching on!

(Repeat Chorus)

ALL of our lives matter

every creed and every hue

We are all made

in God’s image

every son and daughter, too

On earth as it is in heaven

we will make Christ’s dream come true

His truth is marching on!

— Copyright 2020 by Mitzi Sheffield Dykes

Urges Florida’s governor to wake up about COVID-19 cases

Editor, The Beacon:

Gov. DeSantis, are you there?

We’ve seen an upswing in the number of coronavirus cases in Florida, along with deaths.

Leadership, in my world, means doing what is best for my citizens who voted me into this prestigious position. With this in mind, please tell us how you justify putting all of us in harm’s way — particularly the citizens of Jacksonville.

“No masks, no gloves, no social distancing”: These unbelievable rules thumb their noses at those who have died. And you put the “OK” on placing thousands more citizens in harm’s way.

Are you asleep? Are you there? Wake up!

Pat Bennett

Deltona