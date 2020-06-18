‘Battle Hymn for Christ’s Dream’
This revision of Julia Ward Howe’s “Battle Hymn of the Republic” was written by DeLand resident Mitzi Sheffield Dykes in the hope it will help transform, heal and unite our country.
Mine eyes have seen
the glory
of the coming of the Lord
We will trample out
oppression
where greed and hate
are stored
We’ll love everyone
as equals
stop injustice, stop all wars
His truth is marching on!
(Chorus)
Glory, glory, Hallelujah!
Red and yellow, black and white (sung by children simultaneously)
Glory, glory, Hallelujah!
We are precious in his sight (sung by children simultaneously)
Glory, glory, Hallelujah!
His truth is marching on!
Though we may be gripped by anger,
and we have a right to be
We won’t raise our
hands in violence,
but in solidarity
We’ll lift our spirits
up and sing
the harmonies of liberty
His truth is marching on!
(Repeat Chorus)
ALL of our lives matter
every creed and every hue
We are all made
in God’s image
every son and daughter, too
On earth as it is in heaven
we will make Christ’s dream come true
His truth is marching on!
— Copyright 2020 by Mitzi Sheffield Dykes
Urges Florida’s governor to wake up about COVID-19 cases
Editor, The Beacon:
Gov. DeSantis, are you there?
We’ve seen an upswing in the number of coronavirus cases in Florida, along with deaths.
Leadership, in my world, means doing what is best for my citizens who voted me into this prestigious position. With this in mind, please tell us how you justify putting all of us in harm’s way — particularly the citizens of Jacksonville.
“No masks, no gloves, no social distancing”: These unbelievable rules thumb their noses at those who have died. And you put the “OK” on placing thousands more citizens in harm’s way.
Are you asleep? Are you there? Wake up!
Pat Bennett
Deltona