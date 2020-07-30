Letters to the Editor: Let’s all show respect and support for local businesses

Editor, The Beacon:
Recently, our local businesses suffered economically due to a virus-related mandated shutdown. Now most are open again, but with new guidelines and regulations.
Whether or not you believe that masks and distancing benefit you personally, please take these actions when entering our local businesses, in order to show your respect and support for them.
If your principles do not allow for compromise in these instances, you may still show your respect and support to these businesses by purchasing through pickup or delivery.
We want our neighbors and friends to maintain their livelihoods, and we want to enjoy their services and products. We would not want them to be closed again due to some inadvertent inaction on the part of their customers.
Diane Congdon
DeLand