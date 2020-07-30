Letters to the Editor: Bring on the endorsements!

On this page, you’ll see some endorsements for candidates in the Tuesday, Aug. 18, primary election.
We hope these letters from members of your community are helpful to you as you prepare to vote, and we invite you to add your endorsement to the mix.
Email endorsement letters of 250 words or fewer to info@beacononlinenews.com.
To publish such letters in time for the upcoming election, we must receive them before Aug. 10.
A few rules: Endorsement letters must be submitted by their authors, not by candidates. You must include your name and town of residence, and must give us a way to contact you (preferably by phone).
— Publisher
Barb Shepherd