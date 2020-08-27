Letter to the Editor: Hats off to team from DeLand Public Works

Originally sent to DeLand Mayor Bob Apgar:
Editor, The Beacon:
Please accept our sincere thanks for the timely, professional response by the Public Works Department to my request for a tree removal on Adelle Avenue by our house on West Minnesota Avenue in DeLand.
Your administrative, supervisory, as well as workforce personnel, did an outstanding job and deserve high praise.
It is a pleasure to live in a community with such outstanding leadership and high-quality workforce.
With sincere appreciation,
David and Karen Tweedie
DeLand