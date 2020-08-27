Letter to the Editor: Children aren’t born distrusting others

Editor, The Beacon:
Little white kids and little black kids get along great because they haven’t had things explained to them yet. Little white kids don’t know they were born racists, and little black kids don’t know they were born oppressed. So their instinct is to like each other.
But don’t worry, we’re going to fix all that. In no time, they’ll be taught mutual distrust, and the promising ones will be organized into rival teams.
And who is going to be calling the game as it plays out? … the people who hate everybody on the field. Welcome to Woke.
Brad Mason
DeLand