Golfer-in-chief fails the American people

Editor, The Beacon:
Donald J. Trump, president of the United States of America, did nothing to Putin and Russia after they had paid “kill bounties” to Taliban fighters in Afghanistan for eliminating American soldiers.
Trump went golfing.
We pay twice as much for health insurance as any other advanced nation, yet have 40 million citizens without insurance. No “beautiful health care” for the people, but he has accumulated 2,517 hours (for real) fine-tuning his golf swing.
The USA has 25 percent of all COVID-19 cases in the world. Trump is AWOL, failing to lead, dealing only in lies and distractions. He assures us that “children are essentially immune,” while 100,000 children became infected with COVID just in the last two weeks in July.
At the same time, he was able to squeeze in seven games at Trump National.
We are in the “worst economic slump since the Great Depression.” Roads, bridges and electric grids are crumbling into Third World status, and 20 million citizens have had to protest for racial equality.
Yet, he golfs. Continually.
Trump has accomplished some things between games — increased air pollution emitted from coal-fired power plants and allowing more arsenic and heavy-metal toxins to be released into streams. He found time to slash 2.2 million acres of preserved lands from Utah National Monuments, and to cut key provisions from the Endangered Species Act.
Then, he went golfing.
Enough.
His behavior is an international embarrassment.
In November, let’s put a rational, compassionate leader in his place, and give this guy all the time he needs to golf.
Greg Heeter
DeLand