Can somebody on the left side of the political barbed-wire fence tell me how Democrats can, with a straight face, lay claim to being the party of diversity? I’m just curious. Do any of them notice how their selection process has played out? Their media partners act as if all is well. And I’m here in Orange City laughing mine off.
Without getting into the farce that is the argument that Democrats better represent people of color, I’d point out that nobody of color is in the mix.
U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Kamala Harris are in the rearview mirror. Kamala just endorsed her favorite political punching bag, former Vice President Joe Biden, so taking her seriously is laughable. She’s now in the hunt to be the Democrats’ Pence. Knowing the Democrats as I do, I’d tell Kamala endorsing Uncle Joe won’t further her ambitions. She’s out. Booker is farther out.
Democrats also tell us of their diversity when it comes to female politicians. The pre-eminent female Democrat was eviscerated in 2016, so I’m not surprised that a plethora of “gals” in the game for 2020 have been eliminated before they had the chance to take the field against the home team (Trump). U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s still in, but the Dems and Hillary hate her. It’s all so complicated.
So, we’re left with two old white men pushing 80 years old. One of them is a bit feeble-minded, to be kind. The other is just bat-crap crazy. And the mainstream media are telling us about an “amazing Super Tuesday” and a “rejuvenated front runner.” An old line from The Wizard of Oz comes to mind: “Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain.”
Frankly, I don’t care which of the old white men challenges my president. The margin of defeat will be the only statistic that matters. Honestly, Bernie and Joe aren’t really the focus of this analysis.
I’m here on the proverbial public street corner telling you that Democrats’ supposed diversity has been proved to be nothing more than talk.
Rush Limbaugh believes that Democrats have decided that they are choosing the person least likely to cause future damage to their party. They are conceding the race, whether local pundits and experts realize it.
Democrats eliminated candidates of color. They eliminated all the girls and the guy with the husband, too. You can’t blame that on Republicans. Their hypocrisy knows no bounds. Think …
— Rauschenberger, an accountant, lives in Orange City. Send email to drausch@bellsouth.net or info@beacononlinenews.com.