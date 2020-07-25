Curse words don’t garner respect

Editor, The Beacon:
To the lady who got up to speak about masks at last night’s Deltona City Commission meeting and used a curse word every other word, were you trying to impress someone?
Well, you didn’t; instead you made yourself look foolish. Everyone has a right to their opinion, respectfully.
There are a select few in this city, who, regardless of who is on the commission, get up and rant like mad dogs.
Get over it. Give your opinions and thoughts respectfully. Is that so hard?
Edward Edmonds
Deltona