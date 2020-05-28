Small businesses — there are about 12,000 of them in Volusia County — truly are the backbone of our economic engine.
Unfortunately, they’re also the very businesses that have been most heavily impacted by the coronavirus crisis. But there’s help on the way, thanks to a new small-business-assistance grant program the county is offering.
To be sure, there are other resources out there to help our struggling businesses — funding for things like emergency bridge loans, employment retention tax credits, debt relief and the Paycheck Protection Program.
But there are many financial impacts not covered by these programs — everything from loss of revenue due to a temporary closure, to the cost of buying and installing features such as plexiglass dividers, UV sanitizing cabinets and hand-sanitizing stations needed to resume normal business operations.
That’s where the county’s new grant program for small businesses comes in.
The County Council has seeded the grant program with up to $10 million, with the money coming from coronavirus relief funds that the county has received from the federal government as part of the CARES Act.
The county program offers a one-time grant of up to $5,000 to qualifying businesses with no more than 50 full-time employees or the equivalent number of part-time employees. Nonprofits can also qualify for help.
For a small business to qualify, it must be a physical business located in a commercial or industrial space, licensed to operate in Volusia County or the local city where it’s located if a license is required, and must have been operational and actively conducting business in Volusia County on or before Dec. 1, 2019.
Businesses that are either a publicly traded company or a subsidiary of a publicly traded company don’t qualify for the program.
A complete list of qualification criteria is listed on the county website. The application window opened May 14, and the entire process can be completed online at www.volusiabusinessresources.com.
To apply, you’ll need to have the following documents available to upload:
• A completed W-9 form
• A copy of a Volusia County business tax receipt
• A copy of the municipal business tax receipt, if required
• Florida Division of Corporations business registration number (if the business isn’t required to register with the Florida Division of Corporations, you’ll need to provide documentation showing that it was operating on or before Dec. 1, 2019, and meets regulatory requirements of Volusia County and the municipality)
• The business’s most recent 941 form.
In these difficult times, the county is thankful that we’re able to offer this assistance.
To our West Volusia business community, you provide jobs and enrich the area, and we’re so glad that you’re here. We know things have been tough. Now more than ever, we want to support and patronize your businesses and do everything we can to help you get back on your feet and back on the path to prosperity. Our future as a community depends on it!
— Girtman is a member of the Volusia County Council, representing DeLand-area District 1. She also helps lead the county’s Complete Count Committee for the census.