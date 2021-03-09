Your West Volusia Voice: Spring Hill: County is all ears

Did you ever hear or read about some government action and say to yourself, “I wish they had asked for my input”?
Well, if you live in the Spring Hill area of DeLand, the county is asking.
It’s all part of an ongoing initiative called Strive to Thrive, designed to bring added focus and attention to the community’s needs. The initiative began with three free community cleanup events in partnership with Volusia County and the City of DeLand.
While the cleanup events were a great place to start, there’s lots more work to be done. And that’s where you come in.
We don’t want to guess at what Spring Hill residents want and need. We’d prefer you tell us. And that’s why the county launched a Spring Hill community survey Feb. 26. Your responses will help us to better understand what is most important to you and how the county can improve services and fulfill the community’s needs.
The 36-question survey should take about 10 minutes or less to complete. It gives you an opportunity to rate your overall satisfaction with a variety of county services, such as road and sidewalk maintenance.
The survey also enables you to give us feedback and suggestions, such as what roads need attention, locations where sidewalks or speed bumps are needed, whether more traffic enforcement is desired, and whether there are code-enforcement issues in the community that need to be addressed.
Respondents also will be asked important informative questions, such as: Were you aware that if you’re unable to pay your rent or utility bill, you can apply online for financial assistance? Did you know you can get your blood pressure checked at any local fire station? Did you know that residents can drop off household hazardous waste and obsolete electronics at the West Volusia Transfer Station and Tomoka Farms Road Landfill year-round without charge? Or, did you know residents can pick up free paint at the West Volusia Transfer Station or the Tomoka Farms Road Landfill paint-exchange areas?
So, as you can see, this is more than just a simple survey. It really is a springboard for improving where you live.
The deadline to complete the survey is Thursday, April 15.
You can fill out the survey online at www.volusia.org/springhill, or get a paper copy at various locations, including the Dr. Joyce M. Cusack Resource Center, 481 W. Mathis St., and at the information desk in the rotunda of the county’s Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 W. Indiana Ave. Surveys also are available at local houses of worship. If you pick up a paper copy of the survey to fill out, please return it to the same location by the deadline.
After the survey window closes, the results will be evaluated and then presented to the County Council. And I can tell you that we are committed to bringing new and creative opportunities and a fresh approach to helping the Spring Hill community and, in fact, all of Volusia County, thrive.
I hope you’ll join the effort by taking the time to fill out the survey and make your voice heard. The county is definitely listening!
— Girtman, of DeLand, represents District 1 on the Volusia County Council.