Between the Lines: Will this July 4 be our last?

As America approaches its 245th birthday, people are returning to something close to normal, following the pandemic’s disruption.
Amid the celebration, our nation is in grave danger.
Political and social differences are such that there is raw hatred between those who cannot agree. Hate is the spirit of murder, and some civic leaders and academics predict America will be rent asunder by a new civil war within a few years.
On top of that, our economy is flooded with immense volumes of paper currency with no sound backing. Inflation is driving up prices, and families struggle to pay for food, fuel, housing and health care.
America is fragmented. We are no longer united by a common language and a general sense of morality and compassion for others who disagree with us.
The family structure is in shambles; many youth have no moral compass, no sense of absolute right and wrong.
Our cities are cursed with lawlessness, death and destruction.
Flash back to the summer of 1776, when the bold venture to form a new nation was almost extinguished by the mightiest military force in the world at that time. It was the latter-day equivalent of David versus Goliath.
Years of sacrifice awaited patriots who dared to assert that the 13 American Colonies were exiting the British Empire as “Free and Independent States ... absolved from all Allegiance to the British Crown.”
The Declaration of Independence was our nation’s birth certificate. Our first national charter was a covenant between the American people and their Creator, Who was the Author of the human rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
The Declaration’s signers, representing Americans then living and yet to be born, including us, expressed their “firm Reliance on the Protection of divine Providence,” and appealed to “the Supreme Judge of the World” for His blessing upon their cause.
Fast-forward to 2021. Do we have the faith in God that they had? Do we even believe in the Eternal Who controls our individual and national destinies?
Unless we Americans now reclaim our Declaration of Independence, we stand to lose what our forefathers bequeathed to us.
Consider the words of Abraham Lincoln: “If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time or die by suicide.”
Will we preserve our nation and our birthright?
This July 4, read again the Declaration of Independence. Then ask yourself if you would sign it.