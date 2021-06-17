Juneteenth is celebrated on the 19th of June. It’s also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, Liberation Day and Emancipation Day.
Originating in Galveston, Texas, Juneteenth marks the anniversary of the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States.
All across the United States, it is celebrated annually and West Volusia is no different. It commemorates the June 19, 1865, announcement of General Order No. 3 by Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger, proclaiming freedom from slavery in Texas.
Please mark your calendars for this week’s events.
- The West Volusia Branch of the NAACP will celebrate Juneteenth with a Virtual Worship Service at 7 p.m. Friday, June 18. The Rev. Dr. Rufus Wood, the Florida State NAACP Religious Affairs chair, will expound the message of “Unity in the Community.” The public is invited to attend the service at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/548127621. Access Code: 548-127-621. For more information, contact the Rev. Dr. Caroline Shine, Branch NAACP Religious Affairs chair, at religiousaffairs@westvolusianaacp.org.
- The celebration will continue Saturday, June 19, with a day filled with entertainment and the opportunity to shop, connect and enjoy great food between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Earl Brown Park in DeLand. The event is sponsored by Sisters Build Network for Girls Inc., with this writer as its CEO, along with the City of DeLand, AdventHealth, Vystar Bank, Career Source Flagler Volusia, Launch Credit Union, The Neighborhood Center of West Volusia, The West Volusia Beacon, Kinks, Coils and Waves with CEO Kimeca Caine, Man Up Mentoring with founder Sean King, Canova Photography with Kelly Canova, the MainStreet DeLand Association, Quality Quickprint, Regions Bank, the Leach Firm and Visions From Within with Dr. Craig Scott.
Delightful entertainment and education will be provided by Dr. Patrick Coggins of Stetson University, the Rev. Ronald Durham, Dr. Stephanie Pasley-Henry and Derrick Henry Jr., Emerald McIntyre, Rondo Freeman, Joshua Whittaker, Brittany Hill, the Spring Hill Boys and Girls Club’s Tavahny Gardner and Destinee Griffin, Sisters Build Network for Girls Inc., members of the Pine Ridge High School Chorus, Faith Life International Church, Rene Gordon, Milton McCulloch, The Collective, and others.
This family-friendly event will include the opportunity to purchase food, clothes, and an array of other items. Community members are encouraged to come out and be a part of what makes unity in our community special.
The weekend-long celebration will close Sunday, June 20, with a vendor-only networking event 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Artisan Alley in Downtown DeLand.
We are stronger together!
Contact sistersbuild@primrosecameron.com with any questions.
— Dr. Primrose Cameron is a motivational speaker, empowerment coach and facilitator. Visit her website at www.primrosecameron.com.