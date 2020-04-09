In the lyrics of the early rock band The Doors: “Strange days have found us, Strange days have tracked us down.”
Concerns used to be over ideological and political differences, the airways jammed with these constant displays. The COVID-19 threat pushed those concerns aside. A small microbe threatens the world equally. In our times, we have faced the threat of atomic bombs, crime, storms, floods, radical actions and economic hiccups.
It’s hard to conceive that this new threat could affect so many areas of our lives. We can’t visit friends, we have lost trillions of dollars in equity, businesses are closed with the specter of unemployment, our medical infrastructure needs immediate support and, most importantly, people’s lives are at risk.
I am of the boomer generation and as such am always mindful of the generation that preceded me: the Greatest Generation. They suffered deprivations, depression, bloody war and the possibility of an enemy on our shores. They stayed the course and came out ahead. They gave us the nation that we have. They fed and housed us, sending us for the best possible education that available money and circumstance allowed. They funded the world’s greatest universities and medical schools, took our nation to space and laid the foundation of an economic juggernaut that is the envy of all nations.
As we face the days ahead, it’s important to remember those contributions. We have the smartest people, immense agricultural capacity, fully capable military resources and tech research faculties second to none.
The lessons of the Greatest Generation are on full display. When threatened, they did not waver, they did not cower, they acted. They saw the task ahead and responded with courage in an overwhelming way and with all the skills America could provide. No doubt they would do the same today.
Make no mistake, normal has changed. The world has changed. We know the face of the enemy. This is a war, and we, all of us, are in it together. Action, not fear, is the lesson taught. It’s up to us to discover if that lesson has been learned.
Leadership, capacity and courage were never in short supply for Americans. It’s time for all three.
— Mancinik is a fifth-generation Floridian and a native of DeLand. He has been an active Realtor for more than 40 years.