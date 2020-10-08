Are those who wear masks cowards?

Editor, The Beacon:
I cannot believe the recent letter in your paper in which the writer refers to those who wear masks as cowards. Is he so ignorant as not to know the reason for wearing a mask?
When I see someone wearing a mask, I know that it is not to protect them, yes, maybe indirectly, but it is mainly consideration and concern for others with whom they come in contact.
Also, in the overall picture, it keeps from spreading the COVID-19 virus and helps to bring this pandemic to a close so that things can get back to normal.
It would help if everyone wore a mask when out in public.
By the way, I wonder if the writer pays taxes or wears his seat belt when driving; both are required by the government.
J R Bensenhaver
DeLand