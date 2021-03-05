City of DeLand Economic Development Coordinator Nick Conte assured The Beacon that Aldi is, indeed, still planning a second DeLand location at the southwest end of the West Volusia Regional Shopping Center.
Beacon readers reported auction activity and other happenings at the former Winn-Dixie grocery space that made some question whether Aldi had changed its plans.
Not so, Conte said. He said the auction was to dispose of old refrigeration equipment and other items left behind by previous tenants.
Winn-Dixie closed its store in the location in 2017. Two years ago, Earth Fare announced it would open there, but then Earth Fare filed for bankruptcy, and closed all of its stores in 10 states.
ALDI, an international chain with stores across the U.S and in Europe, Australia and China, will occupy the space at 2701 S. Woodland Blvd., Conte said.
ALDI opened its first supermarket in DeLand in April at 1470 N. Woodland Blvd. It’s a German-based retail grocer whose hallmarks are no-frills shopping and low prices for store brands.
The company, whose U.S. corporate headquarters are in Batavia, Illinois, has more than 2,000 stores in 36 states.
Shoppers at ALDI often bring their own bags and bag their own purchases. Shoppers also “rent” shopping carts for a quarter, but receive their money back when they return and chain-lock the carts.
Aldi stands for “Albrecht discount.” Albrecht is the German family that owns the chain.