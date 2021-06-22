WORLD CHAMPS AGAIN?

The West Volusia Athletic Club DeBary Babe Ruth’s 18U Girls Softball team is excited about their summer all-star trail leading to the World Series. Last year, the team members were not only district and Florida state champions, they were World Series champions.
In the photo, top row from the left, are John Sobol, Savannah Gaumont, Morgan Levesque, Madelyn Jorczak, Sophie Strempel, Courtney Grimm, Brooklyn Yockey, Belle Capria and Sarah Yockey. In the bottom row, same order, are Jorja Jorczak, Emily McCowan, Alejandra Gonzalez, Kaila Sobol and Sophie Hernandez.
The state competition is June 24-27, and the World Series is July 18-27.
The team is looking for sponsors. To help, send donations to WVAC, 18U Girls, P.O. Box 530035, DeBary, FL 32753.