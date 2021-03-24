March is Women’s History Month, an annual celebration of not only the women in our lives, but the women who helped shape history. These profiles of enterprising women in the West Volusia community were compiled by Beacon columnist Dr. Primrose Cameron.
The Rev. Dr. Caroline D. Shine is an itinerant elder in the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church and the founding pastor of Greater Faith AME Church, Deltona, Florida.
She was the first female ordained minister and deacon to serve at Historic St. James AME Church in Sanford.
In the AME Church, Dr. Shine is second vice president of the 11th Episcopal District Women in Ministry, Central Conference chief secretary, and works on several boards within the AME Church.
Dr. Shine is the Religious Affairs Committee chair for the West Volusia Branch of the National Association
for the Advancement of Colored People, the president of the West Volusia/ Seminole Section of the National Council of Negro Women(NCNW),and the co-chair of the Spiritual Support Team for the State of Florida Coalition of NCNW.
Dr. Shine has a Bachelor of Science from the University of Central Florida, a Master of Divinity from Asbury Theological Seminary and a Doctor of Ministry in Biblical Interpretation and Proclamation from Emory University.
After 33 years of service to the State of Florida, Dr. Shine retired from the Florida Department of EnvironmentalProtection
in Orlando (working mostly in the Air Resource Program).
When she left the position, she was the Air Program administrator.
She spent two years on the board of directors for the Florida Space Coast Clean Cities Coalition, and has been a guest lecturer regarding air quality to various entities, including the Florida League of Cities, Building Official and Inspectors Association of Volusia and Flagler Counties, UCF Environmental Law classes, and Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University Law Class.
Along with her many current pastoral duties, NAACP, and NCNW,
Dr. Shine enjoys family activities, playing tennis, bowling, and observing wildlife.
She is the mother of Gerard and Tanesha, grandmother of six, great-grandmother of two, and has two children-in-law.
She describes herself as having a quiet and committed spirit, but bold in faith and love for the Lord Jesus Christ.
She is a humble servant, proclaimer, advocator, and friend of God.