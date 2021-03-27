March is Women’s History Month, an annual celebration of not only the women in our lives, but the women who helped shape history. These profiles of enterprising women in the West Volusia community were compiled by Beacon columnist Dr. Primrose Cameron.
Melina Jose was born in the Philippines.
She moved to New Jersey at the age of 5, and then to DeLand at age 7.
Jose attended school in DeLand and later graduated from the University of Florida with a bachelor’s degree in health science.
Jose then spent two more years under UF's College of Medicine program for Ophthalmic
Medical Technology and Orthoptics.
Now, Jose is the head of Quality Control at 20/20Now, a New York-based optometry company.
“I am the second of four children, I’m married to my college sweetheart and raising three amazing children. I am passionate about what I do and about helping other people,” Jose said.