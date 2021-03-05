Winn-Dixie pharmacies are expanding their COVID-19 vaccination program with new eligible parties and another West Volusia store.
Previously, the only Volusia County Winn-Dixie stores participating in COVID-19 vaccination were in Edgewater and Ormond Beach. Now, a DeBary store, at 2 N. Charles R. Beall Blvd., is included.
The DeBary store was added as 55 newly participating Winn-Dixie grocery stores across Florida were announced.
Winn-Dixie is complying with the latest vaccine eligibility requirements, including allowing teachers of all ages and individuals “deemed medically vulnerable by a physician,” according to Winn-Dixie spokeswoman Tiffany Hutto.
For more information, or to schedule an appointment online, visit the Winn-Dixie website’s COVID-19 page, HERE.