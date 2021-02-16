Some Deltonans may have to drive a little further to renew their auto registrations.
Volusia County Tax Collector Will Roberts confirmed the closing of a private business, First Deltona Auto Tag Agency, that has been handling tag-and-title business for several years. Located at 2772 Elkcam Blvd., the company shut down a few days ago.
First Deltona Auto Tag, and other similar private vendors in Volusia County, were permitted to charge extra fees for services also provided by county-government tag offices. The markup was known as a “convenience fee.”
That has ended.
“They were sent a letter from the Department of Motor Vehicles on Jan. 6, and they had to close on Jan. 31,” Roberts said.
Roberts said the implementation of Amendment 10, the 2020 Florida constitutional amendment that re-established an elected tax collector’s office in Volusia County, gives him the authority to set locations of offices for renewing or providing tag and title services.
Thus, the contract between the county’s Revenue Division and First Deltona Auto Tag Agency was nullified by that change.
Roberts promised to set up a branch of the Tax Collector’s Office in Deltona to handle auto tags, accepting payments of property taxes and other taxes, and selling hunting and fishing licenses. He said he is still seeking prospective locations.
Deltona’s acting city manager, John Peters, said he has talked with Roberts about establishing a tax office in City Hall, but no decision has been made.
“It’s probably going to be a year before we find a location,” Roberts said.
Elected last fall, Roberts formally took office Jan. 5. He has retained the Volusia County Revenue Division’s personnel that staff offices in DeLand, Orange City and elsewhere.
Roberts is Volusia County’s first elected tax collector in 50 years.
The elected office vanished over time, following the inception of home-rule charter government in 1971. The tax collector’s office was absorbed into the county’s Revenue Division.