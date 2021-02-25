LONGTIME POLITICOS — Dr. T. Wayne Bailey and former Volusia County Council Member Joyce Cusack — who spoke with The Beacon for this story about the Florida Legislature's 2021 session — flank retired U.S. Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm, at a Cusack campaign event in 2000. Cusack went on to be elected to represent District 26 in the Florida House. Bailey and Cusack have long been involved in politics in Volusia County. Chisholm, who had moved to Florida after retiring as a representative in Congress for the state of New York, died in 2005.
QUIET MOMENT — A DeLand High School Bulldogs team member strikes a prayerful pose during a game in 2018. A bill in the Florida Legislature this year aims to protect the right of schools to offer prayer at sporting events. It's one of thousands of pieces of legislation filed for consideration during the 2021 session, scheduled March 2-April 30.
The Florida Legislature convenes for the start of the 2021 legislative session on March 2. As of Feb. 19, more than 2,300 bills had been filed in the state House or state Senate or both.
If you’re new to following the state Legislature, or just haven’t watched Schoolhouse Rock! in a long time, here is a taste of what you can expect between March 2 and April 30, while the legislature is at work.
Between the session’s start and its scheduled end, how many of those bills will get through the process and become laws?
“Maybe 150 become laws, and I think I’m overstating it. Maybe 10 or 15 that have substance,” said Dr. T. Wayne Bailey, a retired professor of political science at Stetson University.
In the 2020 legislative session, 3,518 bills were filed between Florida’s two legislative chambers, and only 201 were passed into law.
The start of any legislative session brings new individuals interested in seeing what the Legislature will pass along to the governor to become law, and Bailey broke down the basics for The Beacon.
Bills begin with an idea, and that idea can come from anyone — including a legislator, or a citizen who can convince a legislator to file a bill. Once an idea becomes a bill, that bill goes to the floor of either the state House or Senate.
“The bill is introduced, and the speaker of the House or the president of the Senate has the power to direct the bill to committees in the House and Senate,” Bailey said.
The bill is then sent to relevant committees — a bill dealing with schools to the Education Committee, and so on — where it will either be deemed favorable and move to the next committee assignment or back to the floor, or deemed unfavorable, where it will then die.
After making it through committee assignments, a bill is voted on by the chamber it originated in. If a bill passes with a majority in each house, per the Florida Constitution, that bill is sent along to the governor’s office. There, the governor can sign a bill into law, send it back to the Legislature with a veto, or ignore it.
“The governor has a certain number of days to act or the bill becomes a law automatically,” Bailey explained.
Of course with so many bills introduced every session, it can be challenging to tell what will make it beyond introductions. Former legislator Joyce Cusack mentioned some key clues, like whether the bill is supported by the president of the Senate or the speaker of the House. She used a bill she introduced as an example.
During the 2001 session, Cusack introduced HB 215, a bill that guaranteed parental rights to both parents of a child and ensured that both parents have access to their child’s records.
“I was in the minority party, and I was not in the leadership of any branch,” Cusack said. “The speaker liked the bill, so he moved the bill through the process pretty fast.”
Another tell, Bailey said, is to see how many committees a bill has been assigned to.
“The speaker and the president assign bills to committees. If they’re reluctant on a bill, they can assign them to as many as three or four committees,” he said. “To be heard on the floor, the bill has to be heard in all of the [assigned] committees.”
Cusack noted that a bill assigned to fewer committees is more likely to pass into law.
“If a bill has to be heard in three, four committees, it’s almost a known fact it will not pass,” she said.
With so many bills introduced, Cusack noted that even legislators recognize everything they bring to Tallahassee won’t become law.
What's important, Cusack said, even if a bill goes nowhere, is showing constituents that you’re fighting for issues they care about.
“You have the opportunity to say, ‘I was able to get the bill heard in X number of committees,’ or, ‘I wasn’t able to get it heard based on the politics of the chamber,’” Cusack said. “But you can still say, ‘I’m working for you.’”
In one instance when she had just begun her career as a legislator, Cusack said, she spoke to a group of Stetson University students and asked them what kind of bills they would like to see her fight for.
“Eighty percent of the kids in the class, their desire for me was to carry legislation that would legalize marijuana. This was in 2000!” Cusack recalled with a laugh. “I often smile about that, because they were far ahead of their time.”
Keeping a finger on the pulse
So how can you track bills that could pass?
While no longer a legislator, Cusack still follows the state House’s machinations and had some suggestions for people new to following bills. For one, Cusack recommended following bills online, where you can easily track where bills are and what kind of support they have.
State-run websites make this fairly easy.
“You can tell which ones pass — Did it pass along party lines? Did it pass unanimously? If it passed unanimously, chances are it's going to make it somewhere,” Cusack said. “I don’t follow them as closely as I used to, but during the session, most bills you follow are bad bills, ones that could, from my perspective, really hurt society.”
Bailey suggested tuning into The Florida Channel, a television station in the state capital that broadcasts the Legislature on TV and online, much like the channel C-SPAN does for national politics. While it can be a bit droll watching proceedings live, Bailey said, it can be a good way to keep track of bills every step of the way.
“If you are interested enough to sit through, and you don’t have a book to read to help you go to sleep, you can watch some of those,” he said with a laugh. “They broadcast live and that makes it very good.”
When asked what bills they would be following this legislative session, Cusack mentioned HB 1, a 60-page bill (huge compared to many bills) that is supported by Gov. Ron DeSantis. It would put limits on certain types of protests, as well as increase the legal penalty for involvement in riots, among other things.
Bailey said he is keeping his eye on certain issues, like school choice and environmental conservation.
To watch for the types of bills that could impact Volusia County, Cusack said to look for environmental bills, bills that deal with beaches, and bills that deal with transportation and could affect Interstates 4 or 95.
The Beacon reached out to several of Volusia County’s representatives in Tallahassee, and was unable to schedule interviews with most of them at this busy time. We hope to have a follow-up story with input from the rest of Volusia’s representatives in the coming weeks.
Florida’s legislative session begins March 2 and is scheduled to end April 30. To stay up to date with individual bills, check out the online resources provided in this story and keep up with our Facebook page and Twitter feed for news on bills that affect West Volusia in particular.