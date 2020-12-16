“Doses of the Moderna vaccine will be distributed to 173 hospital locations that did not receive doses in the first allocation of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a press release today. This will include AdventHealth DeLand, AdventHealth Fish Memorial, and Halifax Health UF Health Medical Center of Deltona.
Florida is expected to receive 367,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week, pending emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
According to the press release, the Moderna vaccine, unlike the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, does not require cold storage, and can be distributed to more hospitals.
The full list of Florida hospitals slated to receive the Moderna vaccine is available here.