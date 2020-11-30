A01 clinic ribbon cutting.jpg

CUTTING THE RIBBON — West Volusia Hospital Authority and City of DeLand officials officially opened the first miCare clinic to serve holders of the Authority’s health card at 844 W. Plymouth Ave. in DeLand back in October. A second clinic, located in Deltona, will open on Dec. 8, and a third is planned to open in Pierson by summer 2021. From left are miCare Chief Operating Officer Darik Croft, Volusia County Councilwoman Barb Girtman, WVHA Chair Dolores Guzman, DeLand Mayor Bob Apgar, WVHA Commissioner Judy Craig (seated), WVHA Administrator Eileen Long, WVHA Commissioner Voloria Manning, miCare President Dr. Andrew Murray, and WVHA Commissioner Andy Ferrari.

 BEACON PHOTO/MARSHA MCLAUGHLIN

The West Volusia Hospital Authority is moving ahead with plans to open a new Employee Benefit Management Services miCare clinic in Deltona.

In October, EBMS opened its first Volusia County clinic for holders of the Hospital Authority health card in DeLand. The WVHA health-card program is designed to serve as a stopgap between Medicaid and more expensive, and often unaffordable, health care plans.

EBMS Chief Operating Officer Darik Croft told the WVHA Board that the rollout of the DeLand clinic, which serves as a primary-care office for eligible West Volusians, has been successful.

With the DeLand clinic’s success, the next step of the miCare master plan — a clinic in Deltona for southwest Volusia — will proceed.

The new clinic, located at 840 Deltona Blvd., will open Dec. 8.

If all goes according to plan, the next step is a miCare clinic in Pierson, which will provide care to West Volusia residents in the far-flung north of the Hospital Authority’s jurisdiction.