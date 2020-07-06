The rise in new cases of coronavirus is prompting local governments to consider following DeLand’s lead on requiring facial coverings.
On July 2, the DeLand City Commission passed, on a 4-to-1 vote, an emergency ordinance requiring people to wear masks when entering retail stores, restaurants and public buildings. Now, officials of two neighboring cities are considering similar laws.
The Orange City Council will convene in an emergency session at 6:30 this evening (July 6) to discuss and perhaps vote on a proposal to require masks inside businesses. The meeting will take place in the City Hall Annex, 201 N. Holly Ave., Orange City.
The Deltona City Commission will convene in special session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, to consider an emergency ordinance on wearing masks to combat COVID-19. That meeting takes place at Deltona City Hall, 2345 Providence Blvd.
Each of the meetings is open to the public, but attendance may be limited so as to maintain social distancing, or a 6-foot separation between individuals.
For instructions on how to watch Deltona’s meeting live, click HERE.
Orange City does not currently stream its meetings.
Residents may normally comment at meetings without attending in person by sending an email (gthomas@ourorangecity.com), a fax (386-775-5407) or a letter to the City Clerk. However, the deadline to submit public comments for this evening’s meeting was noon today, July 6.
A copy of the meeting audio can be requested from the Orange City Clerk at 386-775-5403.