Two West Volusia Bank of America locations are temporarily shut down due to COVID-19.
Shuttered locations include the DeLand location, at 230 N. Woodland Blvd., and the Deltona location, at 1241 E. Normandy Blvd., according to the Bank of America website.
The locations were temporarily closed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the area, a bank employee told The Beacon.
The DeLand bank has a sign on the door that reads “Due to circumstances beyond our control, we are temporarily closed.”
This is a developing story, and we will update with more information as we receive it.