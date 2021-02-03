Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines as soon as next week.
According to a press release issued Feb. 2, Walmart announced its cooperation with the federal government to administer shots of the vaccine through Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in 22 states, including Florida.
As of today, Feb. 3, a list of the stores in Florida that will get the vaccine has not been released by Walmart or Sam’s Club.
The other states where Walmarts and Sam’s Clubs will have vaccines are Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Louisiana and Wyoming.
Once stores have doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, appointment registration will be available for Walmart HERE and Sam’s Club HERE.
A fact sheet issued by the White House Feb. 2 lists a number of chain pharmacies that will eventually have doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to administer to the general public. This list includes Walmart and Publix, as well as Walgreens, CVS and Winn-Dixie.
As of Feb. 3, the next opportunity to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination for individuals age 65 and older will be through the Publix website HERE when registrations reopen at 6 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5.
