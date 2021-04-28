The Volusia County Department of Health will offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations in Daytona Beach May 22.
Vaccinations will be available 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at the Volusia County Department of Health office in Daytona Beach, 1845 Holsonback Drive.
The Moderna-produced vaccine will be available, and second shots will be scheduled on-site.
Vaccines will also be available by appointment on a weekly basis at other Department of Health locations throughout Volusia County. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call 386-274-0500.
As of April 30, the current Volusia County vaccination clinic at the Volusia County Fairgrounds, 3150 E. New York Ave. in DeLand, will no longer administer new first-dose vaccinations. Second doses will still be administered to all individuals with appointments through May 28.
According to the Florida Department of Health, as of April 27, 332,942 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Volusia County. In total, 207,986 individuals have received at least one dose of a vaccine in Volusia County.