Looking to log in? Click the person icon (at the very top of the site, on the right) to login or register.
Not getting your Beacon editions in your e-mail when they come out? Log in, click here, click "Email lists" and make sure "e-Edition subscribers" is selected
The Volusia County Council unanimously ratified the ballot language for referendums on Volusia Forever and ECHO for the Nov. 3 general election ballot at their June 2 meeting. From left, Deb Denys, Ed Kelley, Fred Lowry, Heather Post, and Barb Girtman.
When Volusia County’s voters cast their ballots in the Nov. 3 general election, they will choose a host of federal, state and local leaders, and they will decide whether to renew the Volusia ECHO and Volusia Forever programs.
“This is all about our children and our future,” former County Council Member Pat Northey said.
Northey is a member of the Volusia ECHO Advisory Committee.
The County Council on June 2 unanimously ratified the ballot propositions that were first approved in 2000.
Each of the ballot measures calls for a special ad valorem tax of 1/5 of a mill, or 20 cents per thousand dollars of taxable value, to fund the outlays. Both the ECHO and Volusia Forever programs, and the tax rates that support them, will sunset at the end of the 2020 calendar year, unless a majority of the county’s electorate chooses to extend them for another 20 years. To be clear, voters could approve one but not the other. Each of the ballot questions stands alone and independent of the other.
The ballot language for both propositions is nearly identical to that of the 2000 general election.
Before the County Council voted unanimously in favor of the Volusia ECHO proposition, as presented, Council Member Deborah Denys suggested amending the measure to include projects that would provide “clean and healthy water” to the mix.
“What is healthy water?” asked County Chair Ed Kelley. “I don’t think that is going to improve the chances of passage.”
Council members recalled, too, that projects for water quality had been included in the campaign for the half-cent local-option sales tax that voters rejected last year.
“I think we should keep it simple,” Council Member Barb Girman said, in support of leaving the ballot language intact.
Council Member Ben Johnson warned adding other categories of projects to ECHO may doom its renewal.
“Keep it simple, stupid,” he said.
Denys agreed to drop her idea, and the Volusia ECHO resolution won on a 7-0 vote, as did the Volusia Forever referendum.
“People like the land-buying program,” Northey said.
DeLeon Springs farmer Gerald Fieser also spoke out in support of Volusia Forever, noting “there is a lot of good farm land left in Volusia County.”
Since its inception, Volusia ECHO has allocated more than $73 million for a total of 215 projects. There was more than $147 million in matching funds from the applicants for the ECHO grants. In addition, the county has devoted $15 million for trails.
As for Volusia Forever, the county has raised and spent $95 million on 38,367 acres that may otherwise have been sold for development.