The Volusia County Department of Health will open its first COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Daytona Beach on Monday, Jan. 4.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 4-5, people age 65 and older will be able to get vaccinated at the Daytona Stadium, 3917 LPGA Blvd. in Daytona Beach.
Supplies will be limited, according to the DOH website, so vaccines will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.
Those getting the vaccine will remain in their cars, and all recipients will receive a card with information about getting a second dose of the vaccine 28 days after the first shot.
According to the DOH, the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Moderna will be used, and those vaccinated must get the same vaccine for their second doses.
The DOH will set up in the same location 28 days after the initial clinic to administer second doses.
The vaccine will be provided free of charge; photo identification will be required.
Vaccine recipients, according to the DOH website, will be required to remain on site for 15-30 minutes after getting the shot, for medical monitoring.