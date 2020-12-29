Update, Dec. 30:
The Beacon spoke to Volusia County Department of Health spokeswoman Holly Smith to clear up questions about next week’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Daytona Beach.
Supplies will be limited for the Jan. 4-5 clinic. Smith, in an email, said the DOH is prepared to “administer as many as 1,000 per day for two days.”
There will be more chances soon for people age 65 years or older to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“On Monday and Tuesday, demand will be very high and supply is low at this drive-thru site. Please know that this will not be your only opportunity at receiving a COVID-19 vaccine,” Smith said. “There will be additional public vaccination sites across Volusia County as more vaccines become available over the days and weeks ahead. Sites will rotate through areas on both sides of Volusia County to improve access for everyone.”
Surrounding counties have allowed people to set up appointments to receive the first round of COVID-19 vaccines, but the first vaccine clinic in Volusia County will be first-come, first-serve.
Smith said the DOH wanted to get the first round of vaccinations doled out to the public as quickly as possible. This first clinic will serve as a trial for future vaccination clinics.
“We expect to learn from it and refine our vaccination process moving forward,” she said.
“A limited number of vaccines are available at this drive-up site and there are logistical challenges with either method … booking appointments or not booking appointments.”
The DOH will continue to post information about vaccine clinics on its website, and the state Department of Health has created a database with information about how many people in individual counties have received COVID-19 vaccines.
The Daytona Beach Police Department is working on a traffic plan for the vaccine clinic at the Daytona Stadium Jan. 4 and 5, and The Beacon will update this story with that information when it is available.
— Noah Hertz
The Volusia County Department of Health will open its first COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Daytona Beach on Monday, Jan. 4.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 4-5, people age 65 and older will be able to get vaccinated at the Daytona Stadium, 3917 LPGA Blvd. in Daytona Beach.
Supplies will be limited, according to the DOH website, so vaccines will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.
Those getting the vaccine will remain in their cars, and all recipients will receive a card with information about getting a second dose of the vaccine 28 days after the first shot.
According to the DOH, the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Moderna will be used, and those vaccinated must get the same vaccine for their second doses.
The DOH will set up in the same location 28 days after the initial clinic to administer second doses.
The vaccine will be provided free of charge; photo identification will be required.
Vaccine recipients, according to the DOH website, will be required to remain on site for 15-30 minutes after getting the shot, for medical monitoring.