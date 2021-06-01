Volusia County’s overall property values and the tax base have reached new record highs.
“It’s no surprise for a county with all the advantages that Volusia has,” Property Appraiser Larry Bartlett said.
Bartlett was referring to the 2021 pre-preliminary tax roll his agency has just released, showing the estimated total worth of all Volusia County real estate — taxable and nontaxable — is $68.5 billion, a value 7.3 percent higher than in 2020.
Taxable values are at $42.7 billion, which is 7.4 percent higher than 2020.
Local governments will use these figures to determine their tax rates and budgets for the coming fiscal year. The numbers could rise again before the release of the preliminary tax roll on or before July 1 and certification of the final 2021 tax roll in October.
“We always have numbers changing. We always look at new numbers,” Deputy Appraiser Jan Cornelius said.
The demand for places to live, work, play or retire in Volusia County is surging, a trend that now shows no sign of abating. Bartlett noted the trend can be attributed to “wonderful weather, 47 miles of beach, no state income tax, and the intersection of two interstate highways.”
The county is enjoying migration from more-urban areas and colder climates.
“I think people are fed up with living in a big city. A lot of people can work from home if they have a computer,” Bartlett noted.
The real estate market and the tax base are rising, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
“Hotels were hurt. Restaurants were hurt. Places were forcibly closed,” Bartlett said. “Unfortunately, some of the smaller businesses closed [permanently].”
While there was a slowdown in the commercial sector, he added, housing forged ahead and is still going strong.
“Thanks to residential real estate, it’s the engine that is pulling us through,” Bartlett said.
As values climb to new records, how much of the increase is due to what may be considered “normal” growth, in contrast to the rough-and-tumble market in which prices for building materials are skyrocketing while the waves of homebuyers swell daily?
“We just go by what the market tells us,” Bartlett said. “Supply and demand is the age-old decider. Every time supply is low, the price goes up.”