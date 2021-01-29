The State of Florida launched a COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration platform Jan. 29, but it may be of no use to Volusia County residents.
While every county in Florida is listed on the website, Volusia County is not currently on the system.
The portal, at https://myvaccine.fl.gov, will allow individuals to, according to the website, “get in line” for a COVID-19 shot.
However, Volusia County spokeswoman Kate Sark told The Beacon the county was not expecting the MyVaccine platform to launch so soon.
“We were not aware of an announcement of a statewide rollout that would include Volusia County,” Sark said.
Volusia County is in “preliminary talks,” she added, to join the state-operated MyVaccine system, but the county has not yet transitioned to the platform.
As of Jan. 29, if Volusia County residents pre-register with the statewide portal, they are placed in a queue that is not managed by the county and they “will not be contacted for an appointment,” Sark said.
“Individuals who wish to receive a vaccine through the County of Volusia should continue to register through Eventbrite or by calling the Citizens Information Center as additional vaccine events are announced,” she added.
The Volusia County Health Department deferred questions about the state vaccination portal to Sark’s county-government office.
This is a developing story, and The Beacon will update with more information as it becomes available.