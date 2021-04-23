Volusia County will close its COVID-19 vaccination site at the Volusia County Fairgrounds in DeLand to vaccine recipients Friday, April 30.
In a press release, Volusia County Public Protection Director Joe Pozzo said the county will shift to focusing on more targeted vaccination efforts.
“These micro-missions will focus on ensuring vaccine access to underserved residents who might otherwise not have immediate access to current vaccine sites,” county spokeswoman Kate Sark said.
Previous West Volusia micro-missions have targeted the Spring Hill community of DeLand and the town of Pierson.
The county first began administering vaccinations at the fairgrounds, 3150 E. New York Ave., in January. Since then, Sark said, more than 74,000 vaccines have been given.
As of April 22, 315,148 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Volusia County; 200,040 individuals have received at least one shot of a vaccine.
Per the U.S. Census Bureau, as of 2019 some 553,000 people live in Volusia County.
Second shots of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will continue to be administered through May 28.
The Volusia County Department of Health will continue to offer vaccinations at its four offices. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 386-274-0500.
Before it shuts down, the Volusia County Fairgrounds will offer first doses of the Moderna vaccine 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today, April 23, as well as Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, April 27, 29 and 30. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can be scheduled online, HERE.
The state-run COVID-19 testing site at the New Smyrna Beach city gym, 1000 Live Oak St., will also close its doors April 30. According to Sark, the Department of Health has provided more than “138,725 rapid tests and 27,226 PCR tests, as well as 3,286 antibody tests.”
For more information about where to find COVID-19 tests, visit the county Department of Health website, HERE.
For more information about vaccine availability in Volusia County, visit the Department of Health vaccine locator, HERE.
Another resource for finding vaccines is VaccineFinder, a website operated by Boston Children’s Hospital, in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.