Volusia County will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Volusia County Fairgrounds Monday, April 19.
Originally intended as an event for city and county staff, the clinic was opened to the general public.
The clinic, dubbed Vax Up, will run 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, April 19, at the Volusia County Fairgrounds, 3150 E. New York Ave.
Unlike recent fairgrounds vaccination events, which have been conducted through the State of Florida’s preregistration system, this event has open registration via Eventbrite, HERE.
Registration is required to receive a vaccination. Appointments can be made until 4 p.m. Friday, April 16.
Two thousand and five hundred doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be available for distribution at the event. Individuals who receive their first shot of the Moderna vaccine will be automatically scheduled for a follow-up appointment May 17.
As of April 14, 183,793 individuals in Volusia County have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state Department of Health.