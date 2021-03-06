Specifics and details are yet to be worked out, but Volusia County is planning to add a fire station in the north-central area, likely close to the intersection of State Roads 11 and 40.
The County Council has approved a contract with SchenkelShultz Inc., an Orlando architectural and engineering firm, to design Station 47. The county is paying $147,500 for the plans.
Officials are considering four possible sites for Fire Station 47.
The plans SchenkelShultz Inc. drafts for the county may also be a prototype for future fire stations, according to a background paper accompanying the County Council’s agenda for its Jan. 19 meeting.
So far, there is no schematic or artist’s drawing showing the size, shape and appearance of the building, and the start date for construction has not been set.
The estimated total cost of Fire Station 47 is about $4.1 million.