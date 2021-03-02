Volusia County is seeking input from residents of the Spring Hill community of DeLand in order to pursue improvements.
The county has posted a survey online, available at www.volusia.org/springhill, with questions for residents about potential improvements for the area.
Paper copies of the survey are available at the Dr. Joyce M. Cusack Resource Center and Spring Hill Resource Center, 481 W. Mathis St. in DeLand.
The deadline to take the survey, online or in person, is April 15.
The survey comes as part of Strive to Thrive, a joint initiative between Volusia County and the City of DeLand to improve Spring Hill that launched in December 2020.
Volusia County Council Member Barb Girtman has been at the forefront of the Strive to Thrive campaign since before it launched.
She says it will be a great opportunity for Spring Hill residents.
“There’s a real sense of momentum in Spring Hill, and many community partners are getting involved in Strive to Thrive to lend their support and resources,” Girtman said of the initiative. “The Volusia County Council is committed to bringing new and creative opportunities and a fresh approach to helping the Spring Hill community, and in fact, all of Volusia County, thrive.”