At the start of the 2020-21 school year, more than 2,000 students, based on last year’s attendance, were unaccounted for. The decrease in enrollment was likely due to the coronavirus pandemic and, since the start of school, students have slowly made their way back to classrooms.
Between Day 60 and Day 80 (Jan. 14) of the 2020-21 school year, 597 additional students returned to brick-and-mortar and virtual classrooms.
The school district typically uses the student head count at Day 20 to predict how many students will return the following school year. Volusia County Schools Planning Coordinator Stephanie Doster said the district will have to devise a different approach, given low enrollment at the start of school this year.