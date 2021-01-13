Update, 1:30 p.m.
Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous provided some additional information regarding online vaccine registration.
If the message on the vaccination page at publix.com/covid-vaccine reads “Please check back again shortly, as more COVID-19 vaccine appointments may become available,” try refreshing the page or checking back later, as there may still be appointments available.
“When appointments are no longer available,” Brous said in an email to The Beacon, “the message will change to state that all appointments are reserved.”
Volusia County Publix pharmacies are now listed on the Publix website as stores that have the COVID-19 vaccine.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced earlier this morning that Volusia Publix pharmacies would join other counties in receiving COVID-19 vaccines.
According to a Jan. 12 press release, people age 65 and older will be able, beginning Wednesday, Jan. 13, to register for appointments at Publix pharmacies. Volusia County Publix pharmacies in DeLand, Deltona, Edgewater, Daytona Beach, etc., are listed as stores that will receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine soon.
For more information, and to schedule an appointment, visit the Publix COVID-19 vaccine page. To see the full list of Publix pharmacies that will receive the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.
This is a developing story. The Beacon will update this story with more information as we receive it.