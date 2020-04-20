Volusia County launches Lyonia Environmental Center virtual tour

It’s virtually as interesting and educational as being there. And with schools and attractions closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it’s a great way for families to entertain children confined to their homes and teach them about ecosystems and local animal and plant habitats at the same time.
Volusia County’s latest virtual tour now makes all of the attractions at the Lyonia Environmental Center (LEC) in Deltona just a few clicks away.
The online tour, which went live April 16, allows people to take a virtual stroll around the 4,000-square-foot nature center and adjacent Lyonia Preserve.
Clicking on the green circles to move around from location to location, the virtual tour provides engaging panoramic views
of the center’s grounds and exhibits. Along the way, there are lots of information circles, photo icons and embedded videos to click on to make the tour a truly multimedia experience – bringing the viewer up close to nature pictures and exhibits such as manatee and scrub jay educational displays and reptile and fish aquariums.
Viewers can also take a virtual stroll along a trail in the Lyonia Preserve, a 360-acre tract of restored Florida scrub habitat. While there, they can look at trail maps, stop to watch videos and read educational panels that tell all about the plant and animal life in the preserve. They can also check out the scrub jay wings mural and the center’s outdoor amphitheater that’s used for community gatherings,
concerts and educational instruction.
Also, the tour is compatible with virtual reality headsets to provide that full, immersive sense of being there. And with an inexpensive add-on, smartphones can be VR enabled to
also provide the full virtual experience.
“We’re excited to be able to give the public a new way to experience the environmental center and preserve from the comfort and safety of their homes,” said LEC Manager Sandy Falcon. “This truly is the next best thing to being here.”
To take the tour, simply click on the link below:
https://www.volusia.org/services/growth-and-resource-management/environmental-management/natural-resources/lec/lec-virtual-tour.stml
The LEC virtual tour is the third one produced by the Volusia County Community Information Division. The other two are:
The Historic DeLand Courthouse
DeBary Hall