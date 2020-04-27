Volusia County Supervisor of Elections Lisa Lewis announced the relocation of the Department of Elections as of Tuesday, April 28.
The new location will be 1750 S. Woodland Blvd., in the Victoria Square Shopping Center, south of the current location in the Historic Volusia County Courthouse in Downtown DeLand, home for the department for almost 15 years.
“The Historic Courthouse has been a beautiful building for the Department of Elections to be housed in all these years, and we have enjoyed our time here,” Lewis said. “However, we have simply outgrown it, and look forward to the increased space and functionality we will gain for not only department staff, but for all the citizens of Volusia County.”
The office move will prompt new voter information cards to be sent to all registered voters in the county, including a vote-by-mail request form for those voters who would be interested in the convenience of voting by mail.
In conjunction with Volusia County government and the governor’s order, the department’s office doors will continue to remain closed to the public. However, staff continues to be available via phone and email and through the department’s website.
“We are really excited about this new stage for your Elections Department, and once we are settled in and able to open the doors to the public, we’ll hold an open house so that our citizens can celebrate with us,” Lewis said.
Upcoming elections for 2020 will be the primary election on Aug. 18, followed by the general election on Nov. 3. For more information, visit the department’s website at www.volusiaelections.org.
— Volusia County Department of Elections