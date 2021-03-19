More members of the general public will be able to get their COVID-19 shots next week.
The minimum eligibility age for COVID-19 vaccination drops from 60 to 50 Monday, March 22.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the change during a press conference in Tallahassee, Friday, March 19.
“I’m going to sign an executive order this morning lowering the age to 50, effective Monday,” he said. “We think we’ve done pretty good this week with 60 to 64, but quite frankly, we think that even on current vaccine allotments, that opening it up will be good.”
The age requirement for the vaccine will be dropped entirely “certainly before May 1,” DeSantis added.
During a press conference March 18, DeSantis said the vaccine could become widely available to “everyone who wants it” in April.
Starting Monday, March 22, individuals preregistered through the state’s Sharecare system will be included in the queue for vaccination at county-operated clinics at the Volusia County Fairgrounds.
For county clinics, once in the queue, eligible Volusians will receive a call from Sharecare when they have an opportunity to receive a shot.
Individuals age 50 and up will also be able to begin looking for appointments at area pharmacies, including CVS Pharmacy, Winn-Dixie, Walgreens, Publix and others.
To preregister through the Sharecare program, visit www.myvaccine.fl.gov.
Meanwhile, in Orange County, the eligibility age will be reduced March 22 to 40.
Individuals do not need to be Orange County residents to receive vaccine shots, but do need to be Florida residents.
For more information about Orange County COVID-19 vaccination, click HERE.