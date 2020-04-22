Laura Jane Laughlin, a rising senior at University High School, will represent West Volusia in the American Legion’s Girls State in Tallahassee.
American Legion Post 255 and its Auxiliary chose the 17-year-old Orange City student for the 2020 Girls State, which is an intensive civics-education program that may lead to bigger things, including an opportunity to attend Girls Nation in Washington, D.C.
Attendees may also qualify for scholarships. While in the state capital, Laughlin and fellow Girls State delegates from around Florida will learn the legislative process, including how bills are written and enacted.
They may also draft legislative proposals that will be forwarded to the U.S. Congress for consideration, and they may participate in a mock trial.
Laughlin is the daughter of Joe and Jane Laughlin of Orange City.