Tuesday’s presidential preference primary election went well in Volusia County, despite the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, according to Supervisor of Elections Lisa Lewis.
Among Democrats, former Vice President Joe Biden handily won in Volusia County over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, 58.3 percent to 21.9 percent.
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who dropped out of the race March 4 but was still on the ballot, got 10.5 percent of the vote.
Turnout was 30.8 percent, down from 44.7 percent in 2016 — possibly due to coronavirus concerns.
“We had a few poll workers who didn’t show up Tuesday morning,” Lewis said.
Voting went smoothly, with all but one of the county’s 125 precincts reporting results by 7:45 p.m. or so — just 45 minutes after polls closed.
The one straggler was a precinct in Seville, where results couldn’t be remotely uploaded and had to be driven to the Elections Department offices in DeLand. The precinct represented about 85 ballots.
A total of 23,988 votes were cast on Election Day, but 45,918 voters cast ballots by mail. An additional 11,054 took advantage of early voting.
That’s a reversal from the 2016 primary, when 56,386 people voted on the day of the election, while 37,461 voted by mail and 15,195 through early voting.
Overall in Florida, Biden won overwhelmingly, with 61.9 percent of the vote to Sanders’ 22.8 percent.